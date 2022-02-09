Olympic Zone: Feb 9, 2022

Tune in nightly to WCNC Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. for personal stories and more from the Winter Games!

BEIJING, China — Another day of competition has come and gone at the 2022 Winter Olympics, filled with epic moments and inspiration for athletes from across the world!

WCNC Charlotte is hosting the Olympic Zone each night to bring you a recap of everything that happened at the Beijing Games, along with inside looks and profiles of top athletes representing the United States!

Here's a look at what aired tonight:

Chloe Kim on churros, her dog and her love of staying in bed

In her own words, Chloe Kim shares how her priorities have changed since she won a gold medal in snowboard halfpipe in 2018--namely, that sleep is now at the top of her To-Do list.

Curling and curing: Nina Roth on her love for nursing

Nina Roth, vice skip of the U.S. women's curling team, has seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic firsthand through her work as a full-time nurse. She speaks with Anne Thompson about being a nurse, curler and mom.

Figure skating friends forever: Nathan Chen and Mariah Bell



Figure skaters Nathan Chen and Mariah Bell train together and have forged a unique bond off the ice. From game nights to exploring the Olympic Village together, Bell tells Jo Ling Kent about their friendship.

New technology in Beijing measures more than milliseconds

There's new technology keeping watch over finish lines and skating jumps. Sam Brock has a look at the technology making its Olympic debut.

Could Beijing bring the Miracle on Ice: Part II?



With a squad full of college players and even some teenagers, the U.S. men's hockey team is the youngest in a decade. Sam Brock talks to the team members about whether they "believe in miracles."

Relive the best moments of Olympic Day 4

From Jessie Diggins and Ryan Cochran-Siegle claiming medals for Team USA to Nathan Chen setting a world record in the men's short program, relive the best moments of Olympic Day 4.