Olympic Zone: Monday, Feb. 7

Hilary Knight on what makes the U.S. women "electrifying"

Hilary Knight shares why playing with the best in the world makes her easier, and what scares her off the ice.

The incredible comeback story of skier Hannah Halvorsen

Just three years ago, cross-country skier Hannah Halvorsen was hit by a car and suffered a traumatic brain injury. She had to learn how to walk again, but was back on skis in 11 months—and is now an Olympian.

The legacy of Jake Burton, the "father of snowboarding"

Jake Burton, the founder of Burton Snowboards, is credited for revolutionizing the sport—and acted as a father figure for many of the top U.S. snowboarders. Kelly Clark and Shaun White share their memories of Burton.

The mesmerizing and magical tricks of freeski big air

The high-flying tricks done by the freestyle skiers in the big air event are almost unbelievable at first glance. Sam Broke slows down the fast-paced action to give viewers a better look.

