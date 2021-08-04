Olympic Zone show for Wednesday, Aug. 4

From Simone Biles on beam to another victory for the U.S. men's basketball team, relive the best moments of Olympic Day 11.

TOKYO, Japan — Gus Kenworthy gets hurdling lessons from the experts

Gus Kenworthy visits the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo to get a lesson in hurdling from Olympic medalists and track stars Sanya Richards-Ross and Trey Hardee.

The story of Hachi, the famously faithful dog

Japan loves lucky cats, but there is also one type of canine companion admired for its loyalty. Sam Brock shares the story of Hachiko, the faithful dog whose legacy lives on in Japan.

The famous and royal faces of Olympic equestrian

Equestrian has a long history of attracting competitors with impressive, and even royal, pedigrees. Natalie Morales looks into the regal history of the Olympic sport, from the British royal family to rock royalty.

Michael Norman embraces Japanese roots while racing in Tokyo

Michael Norman's mother, Nobue, was born and raised in Japan. Ahead of racing in Tokyo, the track star discusses his mother's Japanese roots and his pride in representing the U.S.

Team USA wrestlers aim to dethrone Japan's wrestling dynasty

Step aside, sumo - the women wrestlers of Japan have dominated the sport at the Olympics, creating a dynasty of success. Naoko Funayama explains how Team USA could dethrone the Japanese greats to claim gold.

