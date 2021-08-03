Olympics livestreams, Aug. 4: US beach volleyball semis, more new sports

TOKYO, Japan — Decathlon and heptathlon continue in track and field Wednesday while champions will be decided in the men’s 200 and 800 meters and the 110-meter hurdles. Medals will also be awarded in men's hammer throw, discus and shot put and women’s steeplechase.
April Ross and Alix Klineman, the last U.S. team standing in beach volleyball, face Switzerland in the women’s semifinal.
More team sports enter the elimination rounds, including the U.S. facing Spain in the men’s water polo quarterfinal.
Karate and women’s sport climbing make their Olympic debuts while the men’s park competition in skateboarding awards its first medals.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
Happening Late Tuesday Night:
- 11:00pm ET: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
PRIMETIME COVERAGE
1:00pm ET: NBC Daytime
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime
11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus
SPORTS BREAKDOWN
1:00am ET: Boxing, Men's light heavyweight gold medal bout, semifinals in women's flyweight, welterweight and men's super heavyweight
1:30am ET: Sailing, Men's and women's 470 medal races
2:00am ET: Diving, Women's 10m Platform prelims
2:30am ET: Cycling, Track - Men's team pursuit finals; women's keirin R1 w/ repechage; and men's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
5:30am ET: Swimming, Men's 10km Open Water
5:30am ET: Track and Field, Session 13
5:30am ET: Track and Field, Decathlon High Jump
6:00am ET: Equestrian, Jumping Individual Final
6:05am ET: Track and Field, Heptathlon Shot Put
6:30am ET: Women's 400m Semifinals
6:50am ET: Weightlifting, Men's +109kg Final
7:15am ET: Track and Field, Men's Hammer Throw Final
8:05am ET: Track and Field, Men's 800m Final
8:55am ET: Track and Field, Men's 200m Final
8:00pm ET: Skateboarding, Men's Park Final
8:00pm ET: Track and Field, Session 14
8:40pm ET: Track and Field, Heptathlon Long Jump
8:50pm ET: Track and Field, Decathlon Discus
10:00pm ET: Track and Field, Men's Triple Jump Final
10:05pm ET: Track and Field, Men's Shot Put Final
10:20pm ET: Canoe/Kayak - Sprint, Finals in women's canoe single 200m, men's kayak single 200m, women's kayak single 500m and men's K-2 1000m
10:55pm ET: Track and Field, Men's 110m Hurdles
11:30pm ET: Track and Field, Heptathlon Javelin
11:45pm ET: Track and Field, Decathlon Pole Vault
