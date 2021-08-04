Olympics livestreams, Aug. 5: US women’s soccer plays for bronze; beach volleyball finals

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. women’s soccer team plays for bronze against Australia Thursday and the U.S. men’s basketball team also takes on Australia in the semifinals.
The title of world’s greatest athlete is crowned as the decathlon and heptathlon wrap up and medals will be awarded in women’s beach volleyball, women’s 10-meter platform diving, and the new Olympic sport of karate.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
- 12:00am ET: Modern Pentathlon, Men's and women's fencing ranking rounds
- 12:00am ET: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 1
- 12:15am ET: Men's basketball semifinal, USA vs. Australia
- 1:00am ET: Boxing, men's featherweight final; women's lightweight, and men's flyweight and middleweight semifinals
- 2:00am ET: Diving, Women's 10m Platform Final
- 2:20am ET: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 1
- 2:30am ET: Track Cycling, Women's keirin R2, R3 & final; men's omnium scratch, tempo, elim & pts races; & men's sprint R2 w/ rep & QF
- 3:30am ET: Track and Field, Men's 20km Race Walk
- 4:00am ET: Karate, women's kata, men's kumite 67kg and women's kumite 55kg medal bouts
- 4:00am ET: Soccer, Women's Bronze Medal Match, Australia vs. USA
- 4:30am ET: Sport Climbing, Men's Combined Final
- 5:15am ET: Wrestling, Medals in men's freestyle (57kg, 86kg) and women's freestyle (57kg)
- 5:45am ET: Track and Field, Session 15
- 6:00am ET: Baseball, Semifinal, USA vs. South Korea
- 6:00am ET: Field Hockey, Men's Gold Medal Game
- 6:15am ET: Track and Field, Decathlon, Javelin
- 6:20am ET: Track and Field, Women's Pole Vault Final
- 6:40am ET: Water Polo, Women's Semifinal 2
- 7:00am ET: Men's basketball semifinal, France vs. Slovenia
- 8:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal
- 8:00am ET: Track and Field, Men's 400m Final
- 8:00am ET: Volleyball, Men's Semifinal 2
- 8:20am ET: Track and Field, Heptathlon 800m (Final event)
- 8:40am ET: Track and Field, Decathlon 1,500m (Final event)
- 9:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Men’s semifinal
- 4:30pm ET: Track and Field, Men's 50km Race Walk
- 9:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match
- 9:00pm ET: Karate, men's kata and women's kumite 61kg elimination rounds
- 9:20pm ET: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around Qualifying Part 1 of 2
- 9:30pm ET: Field Hockey, Women's Bronze Medal Game
- 10:00pm ET: Soccer, Women's Gold Medal Match, Sweden vs Canada
- 10:30pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Women's Gold Medal Match