x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo Saturday.
Credit: AP/Eric Gay
United States' Jewell Loyd (4), left, drives around France's Sarah Michel (10) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.

The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.

Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.

RELATED: US baseball to face Japan Saturday for Olympic gold

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

PRIMETIME COVERAGE

FULL EVENT LIST

RELATED: All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics