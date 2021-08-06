Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: US women play for basketball, water polo gold

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.
The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.
Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
PRIMETIME COVERAGE
- 8:00 am ET: NBC Daytime Part 1
- 12:00 pm ET: NBC Daytime Part 2
- 8:00 pm ET: NBC Primetime
- 1:30 am ET Sunday: NBC Prime Plus
FULL EVENT LIST
- 12:30 am ET: Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match
- 12:40 am ET: Water Polo, Women's Bronze Medal Game
- 1:00 am ET: Boxing, men's flyweight, men's middleweight, women's flyweight and women's welterweight gold medal bouts
- 1:00 am ET: Karate, women's kumite 61+kg and men's kumite
- 1:30 am ET: Modern Pentathlon, Men's Swim, Fencing Bonus, Riding
- 2:00 am ET: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Final
- 2:15 am ET: Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match
- 2:20 am ET: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Individual All-Around Final -- Hoop, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon
- 2:30 am ET: Track Cycling, Men's madison final; women's sprint R2 with repechage and quarterfinals; and men's keirin R1 w/ rep
- 3:00 am ET: Women’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game, teams TBD
- 3:30 am ET: Water Polo, Women's Gold Medal Game, USA vs. Spain
- 4:00 am ET: Handball, Men's Bronze Medal Game
- 5:45 am ET: Wrestling, repechage and medal matches in men's freestyle (65kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (50kg)
- 6:00 am ET: Baseball, Gold Medal Game, USA vs. Japan
- 6:00 am ET: Equestrian, Jumping Team Final
- 6:00 am ET: Track and Field, Session 19
- 6:30 am ET: Artistic Swimming, Team - Free Routine (Final)
- 6:30 am ET: Modern Pentathlon, Men's Laser-Run Combined
- 6:35 am ET: Track and Field, Women's High Jump Final
- 6:45 am ET: Track and Field, Women's 10,000m Final
- 7:00 am ET: Men’s Basketball, Bronze Medal Game
- 7:00 am ET: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final
- 7:30 am ET: Soccer, Men's Gold Medal Match
- 7:40 am ET: Track and Field, Men's 1,500m Final
- 8:00 am ET: Handball, Men's Gold Medal Game
- 8:00 pm ET: Volleyball, Women's Bronze Medal Match
- 8:30 am ET: Track and Field, Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
- 8:50 am ET: Track and Field, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
- 10:00 am ET: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, men's and women's Kayak four 500m, men's Canoe single 1000m and women's Canoe double 500m finals
- 9:00 pm ET: Track Cycling, Women's omnium w/ scratch, tempo, elim, pts races; women's sprint SF & final; & men's keirin R2, R3 & final
- 10:00 pm ET: Handball, Women's Bronze Medal Game
- 10:00 pm ET: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Group All-Around Final -- 5 Balls; 3 Hoops & 2 Clubs
- 10:30 pm ET: Women’s Basketball, Gold Medal Game, Japan vs. USA