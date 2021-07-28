Olympics livestreams, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, mixed team relays debut

The U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands Friday while two new mixed team relay events will award their first-ever medals.

TOKYO, Japan — Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.

In the pool, it will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles. A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.

On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.

And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final.

Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

