Olympics livestreams, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, mixed team relays debut

TOKYO, Japan — Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.
In the pool, it will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles. A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.
On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.
And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final.
Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime
11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus
12:00am ET: Trampoline, Women's qualification and final
12:40am ET: Women's Basketball, USA vs. Japan
1:00am ET: Shooting, Women's Sport Pistol Final
2:00am ET: Diving, Women's 3m Springboard prelims
2:30am ET: Badminton, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
3:30am ET: Rugby, Women's Quarterfinals
5:30am ET: Fencing, Men's Team Epee medal matches
6:00am ET: Baseball, USA vs. Israel
6:00am ET: Swimming, Heats in men's 50m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, women's 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay
6:00am ET: Track & Field Session 3
6:25am ET: Track & Field, Women's Shot Put qualifying
7:00am ET: Table Tennis, men's singles medal matches
7:30am ET: Men’s 10,000-meter final
6:30pm ET: Triathlon, mixed relay
8:00pm ET: Rugby, Women's Semifinals
8:00pm ET: Track & Field Session 4
8:30pm ET: Track & Field, Women's Discus qualifying
8:40pm ET: Track & Field, Men's Pole Vault qualifying
9:30pm ET: Swimming, Finals in men's 100m butterfly, women's 200m backstroke, 800m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay
11:00pm ET: Sailing, Men's & women's Windsurfer medal races
11:00pm ET: Tennis, Men's singles bronze medal match
11:59pm ET: Trampoline, Men's qualification and Final
