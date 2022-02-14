Here's how US women's hockey team did against Finland in semifinals

A U.S. win would to set up a sixth gold medal showdown between Team USA and Canada at the Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games.

The win sets up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada.

The Canadians advanced earlier in the day after Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in a 10-3 win over Switzerland.

Canada erupted for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 to reach the championship game for the seventh time in seven Olympic tournaments.

Finland will play Switzerland in the bronze-medal game on Wednesday.

The U.S. and Canada faced off in the preliminaries of these Winter Olympics and Canada came away with the win over the defending gold medalists, with a score of 4-2.

The two teams have a fierce rivalry dating to before the women's first Olympic tournament at the 1998 Negano Games.

The Americans are the defending Olympic champions following a 3-2 shootout win in 2018, ending Canada’s four-tournament run of titles. The Canadians are the defending world champions following a 3-2 overtime win in August, which ended the U.S.’s five-tournament run of titles.

