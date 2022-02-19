Flame, 'The Rachel' or Karen? 2024 Paris Olympics logo has people seeing different things

BEIJING, China — After the Beijing Winter Olympics concludes, the next city to host the world's best athletes is Paris for the 2024 Summer Games. And the Paris 2024 logo is one that may seem familiar to you, although people have interpreted it many different ways since it was introduced in 2019.
A video tweeted by Paris 2024 when the logo debuted said the image is a marriage of three symbols: A gold medal, the Olympic and Paralympic flame and Marianne.
"Marianne. Who upholds the imperative for everyone to advance. Whose French spirit reveals an ambition to be egalitarian, sharing and generous," a narrator said.
But a gold medal and a flame wasn't what a lot of people were seeing.
Some believed it was a beautiful French woman.
"The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically," tweeted Megan Clement.
The hairstyle had some reminiscing about "The Rachel" -- Jennifer Aniston's hairstyle in the early seasons of "Friends."
Some thought it looks like something that has become commonplace on viral videos in the past few years: Karen.
Salendra Veera saw The Grinch.
A resemblance to the Tinder logo has some people wanting to swipe right.
After Paris in 2024, Milano Cortina, Italy, will host the next Winter Olympics in 2026. That's followed by Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Games and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.
A host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics has not been named, but Salt Lake City, Utah, is one of the reported contenders. It hosted the 2002 Olympics.