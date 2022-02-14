Pineville Ice House training future Olympians

Pineville Ice House is where young skaters in our area are looking at the 2022 Winter Games as inspiration in hopes to compete at the Olympic level one day too.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — It’s safe to say athletes like Nathan Chen and Karen Chen, who we are watching before our eyes at the Winter Olympics, were once in our position.

Pineville Ice House is where young skaters here in our area are looking at the games as inspiration in hopes to compete at the Olympic level one day too.

“You’re basically skating with little sharp blades on your feet so the balance is a lot harder," Willow Fedewa said.

Willow Fedewa has been skating for 9 years.

“Work on jumps, spins, choreography for programs," Fedewa said.

Each year her dreams get bigger.

“I definitely hope to be one of the best skaters in the country and in the world one day," Fedewa said.

So when Willow watches the 2022 Winter Olympics she has her eyes on the best of the best.

“Mariah Bell she’s one of the top lady figure skaters in the country right now and Nathan Chen," Fedewa said.

When Willow is not in her books she practices at Pineville Ice House As a U.S. competitive figure skater, Willow is currently 15th in the country out of 350 skaters for Ladies Intermediate and 5th on the east coast.

“It’s a very popular sport you have the combination of artistry and athletics," Kyle McIntyre said.

Kyle McIntyre is the Figure Skating Director at Pineville Ice House. He said there’s no other way around it. To figure skate You have to be flawless.

“A fall or just a little bobble can place you down a half a point and that’s a lot in the way the point system works nowadays," McIntyre said.

That alone is why he is coaching Willow now to be confident in her dream so when it’s her time she stays on her feet as she skates to be the best she can be.

“Sometimes you’ll see a little kid that looks like Bambi out there so it can be surprising," McIntyre said.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.