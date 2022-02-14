Canadian ice dancers dazzle with orange jumpsuits

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier rocked the look before, and brought it back for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — It's been one of the brightest looks ice dancing has seen, and Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier rocked it Saturday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The pair showed out with orange unitard jumpsuits Saturday morning in their rhythm dance performance as the ice dance competition began the first of two programs this weekend. They'd also earlier won the outfits for the team event.

Gilles and Poirier skated the Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues" - not the first time these Olympics that Sir Elton has made a cameo. Nathan Chen earlier this week won the men's individual gold skating to "Rocketman."

Gilles and Poirier registered a score of 83.52, good for sixth in the rhythm program and enough to qualify them for the free program on Sunday night.

Fans of the Canadian pair were elated to see them in the bright orange.

Here for these unitards. 🇨🇦 Gilles and Poirier pic.twitter.com/XNxnLlCHpk — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) February 12, 2022

Did I see that Gilles/Poirier brought back the matching orange jumpsuits? #Beijing2022 #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/ToWHZ3r2LC — Erin Dobbs (@ErinDobby) February 12, 2022

THANK YOU GILLES&POIRIER 🧡🧡 — Rika Kihira~Latinoamérica (@RikaKihiraLati1) February 12, 2022

Gilles/Poirier were so entertaining! Really enjoyed that fun program. Their orange jumpsuits never fail to make me laugh 😁😁 — Lyn (@blackidyll) February 12, 2022

They said afterward they "just had a ball" with their program.

Poirier came out as gay last year, and the rainbow feathers incorporated into their costumes are an apparent homage to the LGBTQ+ community.