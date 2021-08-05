x
Olympics

How to Watch: Quanera Hayes competing in women's 400m finals at Tokyo Olympics Friday

Can't catch the finals live? The finals will also re-air in primetime on WCNC Charlotte Friday night starting at 8 p.m.
Credit: AP
Quanera Hayes, of the United States, prepares to start a women's 400-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

TOKYO, Japan — Quanera Hayes, a Livingston College alumna from Hope Mills, North Carolina, is going for gold Friday morning, at 8:35 a.m. ET. Hayes will compete in the Women's 400m finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hayes, 29, advanced to the finals after finishing in fourth in the 400m semifinals Wednesday, with a finish time of 49.81, less than a second behind the first-place finisher. Hayes made her mark in the heats as well, finishing second with a 51.07 time. 

Allyson Felix will also be representing the U.S. in the finals. 

Click here to watch the Women's 400m finals at 8:35 a.m. Friday.

