How to Watch: Quanera Hayes competing in women's 400m finals at Tokyo Olympics Friday

Can't catch the finals live? The finals will also re-air in primetime on WCNC Charlotte Friday night starting at 8 p.m.

TOKYO, Japan — Quanera Hayes, a Livingston College alumna from Hope Mills, North Carolina, is going for gold Friday morning, at 8:35 a.m. ET. Hayes will compete in the Women's 400m finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hayes, 29, advanced to the finals after finishing in fourth in the 400m semifinals Wednesday, with a finish time of 49.81, less than a second behind the first-place finisher. Hayes made her mark in the heats as well, finishing second with a 51.07 time.

Allyson Felix will also be representing the U.S. in the finals.