Charlotte's Quanera Hayes to compete in women's 4X400m relay in Tokyo Olympics

Hayes is a world champion and has also competed in multiple NCAA, USATF, and U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

TOKYO, Japan — Livingstone College's Quanera Hayes joined Team USA's track team and represented the country in the women's 4x400m Thursday morning at 6:37 a.m. ET.

Hayes finished in fourth place with a time of 49.81, less than a second behind the first-place finisher. This score allowed Hayes to move on to the finals in the women's 400m.

Hayes, who is 29 years old, is from Hope Mills, North Carolina, and attended Livingstone College where she ran track.

Hayes is a world champion and has also competed in multiple NCAA, USATF, and U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts