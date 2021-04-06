US women's gymnastics team member tests positive for COVID-19

The member of the U.S. women's gymnastics team who tested positive for COVID-19 is between the ages of 10-19, Japanese officials said Monday.

WASHINGTON — One member of the U.S. women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin, Japanese officials told multiple media outlets on Monday.

The athlete's identity has not yet been released.

The gymnast tested positive while at a training camp in Narita, Japan, according to a local report from Kyodo News and NBC News.

NBC News reported that another team member identified as a "close contact" of the gymnast who tested positive has been placed "on standby."

No further details are available at this time and USA Gymnastics has yet to release a comment.