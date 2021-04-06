US women's gymnastics team member tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — One member of the U.S. women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin, Japanese officials told multiple media outlets on Monday.
The athlete's identity has not yet been released.
The gymnast tested positive while at a training camp in Narita, Japan, according to a local report from Kyodo News and NBC News.
The gymnast who tested positive is between the age of 10 and 19, officials told NBC. That age range would rule out several members of the team including Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner, who are all in their 20s. The only members of the team who would fall in that age range are Suni Lee, Grace Mccallum and all four of the team's replacement athletes.
NBC News reported that another team member identified as a "close contact" of the gymnast who tested positive has been placed "on standby."
No further details are available at this time and USA Gymnastics has yet to release a comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.