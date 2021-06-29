Rules of the Game: Triathlon

Something new for the Olympics is the mixed team relay in which two men and two women per team compete.

While most people think of the grueling Ironman when they hear the word triathlon, the Olympics version is shorter and completed quicker. In a new twist for 2020, men and women will compete in a team relay event as well as the individual gendered events.

The race consists of a 1,500-meter swim (0.93 miles), a 40-kilometer bike ride (24.9 miles) and a 10-kilometer run (6.2 miles). Men typically finish the course in about 1 hour 45 minutes and women finish in roughly 2 hours.

In the mixed relay, two men and two women per team will compete on a shorter course than the individual course in this order -- female, male, female, male. Each athlete will traverse a 300-meter swim, 6.8-kilometer bike ride and 2-kilometer run before tagging in the next competitor. It will take about 90 minutes to complete.

Just as important as their ability to swim, bike and run, is the ability to quickly "transition" from one to another. Think if it like a NASCAR race -- no matter how well the driver does, the race can be lost with one bad pit stop.