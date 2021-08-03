Ryder Ryan, U.S. baseball team set to take on Dominican Republic

A win against the Dominican team would keep the U.S. - including the Huntersville native- in the running for Olympic gold.

TOKYO, Japan — The U.S. Olympic baseball team still has a shot at gold medals, but they'll need to take on the Dominican Republic's team in the loser's bracket for their shot.

After a nail-biting 7-6 defeat by host country Japan in the previous round, the U.S. is set to hit the diamond in Tokyo again at 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday. Pitcher and Huntersville native Ryder Ryan will be under the lights again as the team fights to stay on the path to gold in the repechage match.

The repechage, or wild card, match will be a key victory to keep the American team's gold dreams alive. Losing against the Dominican Republic will end the road to gold, but it doesn't mean the U.S. wouldn't haul hardware home; the U.S. team would then be slated for a bronze medal matchup instead.

Japan's win over the U.S. means the host country's team takes on South Korea in the winner's bracket; the U.S. already scored a 4-2 win over the Korean team this past weekend. If the American team trounces the Dominican Republic's crew, they would take on the loser of the Japan-South Korea game. The U.S. would then need to defeat that team to advance to the gold medal match and take on the winner of the Japan-South Korea game.

However, if the U.S. loses the semifinal match in the loser's bracket, the path to gold similarly ends, and the U.S. would take on the Dominican team in a rematch for bronze. Either way, the U.S. still has a path to bringing back medals from the Tokyo Olympics, which would mark quite the Olympic debut for Ryan.

Ryan, a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School, attended college and played baseball at UNC-Chapel Hill before signing with the Arizona League Indians in 2016, the Rookie-level affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Currently, he pitches for the Round Rock Express, the minor league affiliate of the Texas Rangers based just outside of Austin, Texas.

