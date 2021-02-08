Sam Mikulak competing in men's parallel bars final Tuesday

The 28-year-old Mikulak, who is a six-time U.S. national all-around champion, is originally from California.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Olympic Gymnast Sam Mikulak will get one last chance at earning gold at the Olympics when he competes in the men's parallel bars final Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old Mikulak, who is a six-time U.S. national all-around champion, is originally from California and has spent much of his young life training up in artistic gymnastics. He spent his undergraduate years at the University of Michigan, competing with them while making an Olympic appearance in 2012 at the London games. He would make his next appearance at Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 games.

Mikulak is engaged to WCNC Charlotte's very own Mia Atkins, who hosts Charlotte Today. And after he's done in Tokyo, he plans to move to Charlotte with Mia and their dogs: Marshall and Lilly!

Mens Prelims: 6am EST Saturday July 24 (Streaming on Peacock)

Mens Team Final 6am EST Monday July 26

Mens All Around Final 6am EST Wednesday July 28

Mens Floor and Pommel Horse Final 4am EST Sunday August 1

Mens Rings and Vault Final 4am EST Monday August 2

Mens Parallel Bars and High Bar Final 4am EST Tuesday August 3

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts