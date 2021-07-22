Meet the Olympian: Sam Mikulak on gymnastics, dogs, and his fiancée

Mikulak will head to Tokyo for his third Olympic appearance, and he has a very special connection to WCNC Charlotte!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Mikulak is no stranger to the Olympics; his appearance at the Tokyo Games will mark the third time the gymnast has appeared on the international stage. He's used to training for big events, and it helps that he has someone by his side who's under the spotlight too.

The 28-year-old Mikulak, who is a six-time U.S. national all-around champion, is originally from California and has spent much of his young life training up in artistic gymnastics. He spent his undergraduate years at the University of Michigan, competing with them while making an Olympic appearance in 2012 at the London games. He would make his next appearance at Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 games. Now, he's on track to again take the floor, while a very special someone in the Queen City cheers him on.

You see, Sam is engaged to WCNC Charlotte's very own Mia Atkins, who hosts Charlotte Today. And after he's done in Tokyo, he plans to move to Charlotte with Mia and their dogs: Marshall and Lilly!

The U.S. Olympic men's gymnastics team has been set following the Olympic Trials this afternoon. Among the gymnasts on the team -- Sam Mikulak, the fiance of Charlotte Today's @miaatkinstv. Congrats! 🇺🇸



📷: Associated Press



READ MORE: https://t.co/sGIeXdiQ1X pic.twitter.com/63HNRmAnsG — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) June 26, 2021

The good news is that Mia, Marshall, and Lilly all bring joy to Sam, which he says is important to make sure he can focus on performing as best as possible.

"The first thing I would teach someone to be a good gymnast is to have a happy life," he said. "They give me a whole other meaning of what it actually means to be happy."

Sam's favorite thing about gymnastics? "The slow progression, always knowing every day you can do something to get better."