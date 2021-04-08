Team doctor keeps athletes on course, despite missing out on Tokyo Olympics

A Novant Health sports medicine physician is also the team doctor at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Restrictions kept him from attending the Tokyo Olympics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, while the kayak and canoe slalom athletes race through the rapids for Olympic training and trials, on the side of the stream you’ll find Dr. Keith Anderson.

“They know I’m watching and I’m cheering for them,” Anderson said.

For the last decade, Anderson, a sports medicine physician at Novant Health, has been the team doctor for the elite athletes that compete and train at the Whitewater Center.

As the doctor for some of the biggest athletes in the sport, Anderson has been to the London Olympics, the Pan-American Games, and the World Championships.

Anderson was also supposed to be beside the rapids in Tokyo this year.

“My wife and I had planned on being in Tokyo for years, and had our travel completely arranged for 2020,” Anderson said. We had our hotel, our event tickets, our plane tickets. We had to cancel all of that.”

While we watch the Olympians’ speed and strength, Anderson braces. He stands ready to treat injuries in real-time and keep the athletes’ bodies on course the rest of the time.

When he found out he would not be able to accompany the Olympic athletes this year due to the restrictions on attendance and support teams in Tokyo, Anderson continued his work with the athletes before they left.

“We put in our time before they go to get them as healthy as I can,” Anderson said.

He has spent the Olympics this year watching his athletes compete on television like the vast majority of people, and while Anderson said that has been “tough”, he has still been able to communicate with them.

“I’m always in communication with our athletes,” Anderson said. Most of their communication is via social media or text, but the time difference can prove challenging.

“I try not to text them in the middle of the night,” he said with a laugh.

Despite missing out on this year’s games, Anderson already has his sights set on the Olympics in 2024.

“I hope to be in Paris,” he said.

Until then, Anderson will be at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, doing his part to get the athletes to the biggest competition in the world safely.

