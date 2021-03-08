US to meet Australia in women's basketball quarterfinals

The U.S. was one of 3 teams to finish group play undefeated. The Americans haven't lost an Olympic tournament game since 1992.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States will continue its quest for a seventh straight women's basketball Olympic gold medal when they meet Australia in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Tip-off for Wednesday's game is 12:40 a.m. ET. Click here to watch Team USA vs Australia from Tokyo. If you're unable to watch the game live, it will be replayed at 10 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

The Americans have won 52 consecutive games in Olympic competition after closing out preliminary play a perfect 3-0. In fact, the U.S. hasn't lost an Olympic women's basketball tournament game since 1992, and hasn't lost in group play since 1976.

China and Spain also finished group play unbeaten before the elimination tournament. Australia lost two of its three preliminary matchups but defeated Puerto Rico by 27 points to qualify for the tournament.

“We’re in the quarter-finals, playing a team like Australia, who we’re very familiar with,” said U.S. head coach Dawn Staley. “Australia will be a formidable opponent. ... We certainly have to execute on both sides of the ball and continue to get better to advance.”

The winner of Wednesday's game will face the winner of China vs. Serbia in the semifinals. On the bottom half of the bracket, Japan will meet Belgium, with Spain and France meeting in the last quarterfinal matchup.

