This Team USA weightlifter trains in Georgia | Here's how to watch her compete

Nye who is from Michigan, trains at Grace and Power Performance in Suwanee, where weightlifters Jourdan Delacruz and Harrison Maurus also train.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Team USA's weightlifter Kate Nye is set to compete in the women's 76-kilogram (167.55 pounds) weightlifting competition Sunday.

"It's been a great environment for all of us," Nye said. "We really motivate each other and feed off each other's energy."

The 22-year-old said they've been challenging each other at the CrossFit gym, where Delacruz convinced Nye to take on 330 pounds for a triple -- just two pounds less than her personal best.

Nye has dreamed of being an Olympian, but she thought she'd be participating in another sport.

"I'm legally blind in one eye, so I had a lot of problems with beam," she said. "It worked out in the end."

Nye said she's ready to compete after training for five-years, including seven Olympic qualifying rounds, undergoing two surgeries, facing bipolar disorder and putting on 30 pounds to level herself out in a weight class change.

"I'm finally in a place where I'm happy and excited. The extra year led me to be where I needed to be all along," she said.