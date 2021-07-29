Team USA women's basketball to face Japan Friday

The United States defeated Nigeria 81-72 for its 50th straight victory in Olympic competition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States women's basketball team will look to continue its winning ways against Japan on Friday.

Dawn Staley's team pulled off a big comeback to defeat Nigeria 81-72. It was the United States' 50th consecutive victory in Olympic women's basketball competition.

Friday's game tips off at 12:40 a.m. ET. Click here to watch the livestream on NBCOlympics.com. If you're unable to watch the game live, it will be replayed twice on NBC Sports Network Friday, at 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

South Carolina native A'ja Wilson, who played at the University of South Carolina under Staley, led the Americans against Nigeria with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Brittney Griner added 13 points while Diana Taurasi added 10 for Team USA.

Japan enters Thursday's game off a 74-70 win over France in group play. Saki Hayashi led the team with 12 points off the bench. Two other Japanese players finished the game in double figures.

