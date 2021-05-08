US women to face Serbia in Olympic basketball semifinals

South Carolina natives A'ja Wilson and Dawn Staley are leading the U.S. in its quest for another Olympic gold medal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States will attempt to move one step closer to a seventh consecutive women's basketball gold medal when it faces Serbia in the semifinals Friday.

The U.S. earned its spot in the semifinals by defeating Australia earlier this week. Breanna Stewart scored 23 points in the Americans' 79-55 victory. Serbia, which won bronze in the 2016 Rio Games, defeated China 77-70 in the quarterfinals.

Friday's game tips off at 12:40 a.m. ET in the U.S. Click here to watch the game live on NBCOlympics.com.

Team USA is led by a pair of South Carolina natives with star player A'ja Wilson and head coach Dawn Staley. Wilson won an NCAA national championship at the University of South Carolina in 2017. She was drafted No. 1 overall by the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces in 2018, where she won rookie of the year and the league's MVP award in 2020.

Staley has led South Carolina to three NCAA Final Fours and the 2017 NCAA Championship. As a player, Staley won three Olympic gold medals with the United States. She is undefeated as the head coach of Team USA.