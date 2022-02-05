The Olympic Zone: Feb. 5, 2022

Tune in Monday through Saturday each week at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time to get a closer look at the games!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway! The first medals have been awarded and the world's elite athletes are ready to represent in Beijing!

WCNC Charlotte is hosting "The Olympic Zone" throughout the games, just like we did for the Tokyo Olympics.

Take a look at the stories that aired during the first show this year on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022:

Rut's Rules: Get up to speed on short track with Derek Parra

Rutledge Wood gets a lesson on short track, known as "NASCAR on ice" because of its crashes and strategy-filled races, from two-time Olympic medalist Derek Parra.

The symbolism behind the Winter Olympic medals and flowers

Inspired by China's ancient culture, the medals awarded at the 2022 Winter Olympics are decorated with a pattern meant to mimic a starry sky. Tanith White explains the symbolism of the medals and victory bouquets.

Moguls skier Kai Owens's journey comes full circle in China

When moguls skier Kai Owens makes her Olympic debut in Beijing, it will also, in her own words, be “the most full circle full circle.” She was born in China and adopted at 16 months by parents in the U.S.

Snowboarder Red Gerard shares why creativity is crucial

Red Gerard, the 2018 Olympic champion in snowboard slopestyle, discusses his hair, his famous sister and why the sport of snowboarding is fueled by creativity.

Tigers of Team USA: Olympians born in the year of the tiger

Jo Ling Kent talks to Winter Vinecki, Alex Hall and other U.S. Olympic athletes with the Chinese zodiac sign of tiger to learn whether these fierce competitors have an edge in the hunt for gold.

Savannah Guthrie introduces the superstars of Team USA

Mikaela. Chloe. Shaun. Nathan. Get to know the GOATs of the U.S. Olympic team at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

