Thursday Olympics livestreams: Shaun White’s final ride

BEIJING, China — In what will be his final competition before retirement, Shaun White defends his gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final. Joining him will be fellow Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey.
After early disqualifications in her first two events, American Mikaela Shiffrin is expected back on the slopes in the women’s super-G.
The U.S. women’s hockey team will be in quarterfinal action against the Czech Republic while the U.S. men take on China to open preliminary play. On the curling sheet, U.S. men take on Sweden and Great Britain while the women’s team faces Denmark.
The harrowing skeleton gets started with the first two women’s runs while luge holds the team relay – one man, one woman and one doubles from each qualifying country go down the course in succession for one combined time.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. EST Thursday and 3:00 a.m. EST Friday. Schedules may be subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
1:00 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Snowboard Cross Finals
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
1:15 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Combined – Slalom
2:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 10km Classical
3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Finland vs. Slovakia
6:00 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Finals
6:30 a.m. EST: Day 6 Medal Ceremonies
7:00 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Women’s 5000m
7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Canada vs. Germany
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, United States vs. China
8:30 a.m. EST: Luge, Team Relay
2:00 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage
8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
8:30 p.m. EST: Skeleton, Women’s Heats 1 and 2
8:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Final
10:00 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Super-G
11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Denmark vs. ROC
11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Quarterfinal, United States vs. Czech Republic
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin
2:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km Classical
3:00 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Men’s 10,000m
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.