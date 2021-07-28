Tokyo Olympics | Quotes from Olympians that will inspire you

As we learn who takes home the prestigious medals, here’s a few inspiring quotes from women involved in this year’s games.

Katie Ledecky

USA Swimming champ Katie Ledecky bounced back from the worst finish of her brilliant Olympic career to take the first-ever gold medal in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle.

“I would encourage you to set really high goals. Set goals that, when you set them, you think they're impossible. But then every day you can work towards them, and anything is possible, so keep working hard and follow your dreams.” -- Katie Ledecky

Simone Biles

Simone Biles has become an outspoken advocate for athletes' rights and the importance of mental health. There was a time, there were many times actually, where she felt she wasn't right and just powered through because that's what people expected of her, said Biles.

"No matter how good you are in your sport, in life, in work, the number one thing people talk about is how you look ... You’re still going to thrive. You’re going to become somebody amazing and great. You guys are all beautiful, inside and out.” -- Simone Biles.

Naomi Osaka

Tennis player Naomi Osaka made her early exit in Tokyo this week, conceded that the Olympic cauldron was a bit too much to handle, but her public self-preservation and talent has inspired thousands.

“You just gotta keep going and fighting for everything, and one day you'll get to where you want.” -- Naomi Osaka

Luciana Alvarado

Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado ended her floor routine in Olympic qualifying on one knee, her head back and her right fist thrust straight into the air, according to Associated Press.

The 18-year-old said the closing of her routine was choreographed in homage to the Black Lives Matter movement that spread around the world after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis last summer. Alvarado said Friday after she performed the same move at training that she hoped to highlight the importance of equal rights on a global stage, and champion treating all with respect and dignity.

“And I feel like if you do something that brings everyone together, you know, and you see that here, like 'Yes, you're one of mine, you understand things,' the importance of everyone treated with respect and dignity and everyone having the same rights because we're all the same and we're all beautiful and amazing so I think that's why I love to have it in my routine and I love that my little cousin does it on her routine too." -- Luciana Alvarado

Hidilyn Diaz

Associated Press reports Hidilyn Diaz became the first Olympic gold medalist from the Philippines, winning the women’s 55-kilogram category to stop China's bid for a perfect Tokyo Games in weightlifting.