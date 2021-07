Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Monday, Tuesday: Tennis, 3X3 Basketball and Swimming

The women's triathlon kicks off today, where the ladies will swim, run and bike for gold. It's also the finals for the men's and women's 100-meter backstroke.

TOKYO, Japan — Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marked the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony.

The women’s 3-on-3 basketball team has two more preliminary matchups, two U.S. beach volleyball teams take the sand for the first time, skateboarding awards its first Olympic medals in the women’s street competition and the U.S. men’s volleyball team takes on the Russians on Sunday.

The U.S. men’s gymnastics team then tries to get on the podium in the team final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Plus two U.S. beach volleyball teams are back in action while the U.S. women’s volleyball team faces China. And more medals will be awarded in the pool.

Below are links to some of the bigger events and Team USA competitions happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday and Monday, which spans through Tuesday morning in Japan.

