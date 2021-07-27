Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 29: Will Simone Biles compete in the all-around?

It’s still not clear if Simone Biles, who bowed out of the women’s team gymnastics competition, will take part in the individual all-around final Thursday.

TOKYO, Japan — The big question heading into Thursday’s competitions are whether Simone Biles will try to defend her gold medal in the Olympic women’s individual all-around. Biles withdrew from the team competition on Tuesday, saying she felt after her first vault that she was not in the right headspace to compete. The all-around final begins at 6:45am ET and will be livestreamed.

More swimming medals will be awarded while track and field gets started with qualifying events.

The U.S. beach volleyball “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record as they face the Netherlands. And both the men’s and women’s U.S. volleyball teams will be in action.



Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.

