Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 29: Will Simone Biles compete in the all-around?

TOKYO, Japan — The big question heading into Thursday’s competitions are whether Simone Biles will try to defend her gold medal in the Olympic women’s individual all-around. Biles withdrew from the team competition on Tuesday, saying she felt after her first vault that she was not in the right headspace to compete. The all-around final begins at 6:45am ET and will be livestreamed.
More swimming medals will be awarded while track and field gets started with qualifying events.
The U.S. beach volleyball “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record as they face the Netherlands. And both the men’s and women’s U.S. volleyball teams will be in action.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday night and Friday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime Coverage
12:05am ET Friday: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
1:10am ET: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Italy
3:30am ET: Rugby, women's pool, session 2
5:30am ET: Fencing, Women's Team Foil medal matches
6:00am ET: Swimming, Heats in women's 800m freestyle, women's 200m backstroke, men's 100m butterfly and mixed 4x100m medley relay
7:00am ET: Table Tennis, Women's medal matches
8:00pm ET: Rugby, women's pool, session 3
8:00pm ET: Track and Field, Session 2 qualifying
8:15pm ET: Track and Field, Men's High Jump Qualifying
8:45pm ET: Track and Field, Men's Discus Qualifying
8:45am ET: Women's Volleyball, USA vs. Turkey
9:00pm ET: Cycling, BMX Racing, semifinals and finals
9:30pm ET: Swimming, Finals in women's 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM
10:05pm ET: Men's Volleyball, Brazil vs USA
