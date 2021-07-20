Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Wednesday, July 21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is still a couple of days away, but competition is already underway in Japan. Softball kicked things off Tuesday and Women’s Soccer joins in on Wednesday, with the U.S. considered the gold medal favorite. And in gymnastics, the men take their turn at podium training – practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing.
In soccer, the U.S. women seek a measure of revenge against Sweden, which knocked the Americans out of medal contention at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Below is a list of all the NBC live streams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday afternoon and evening and Thursday morning in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams.
These times and events are subject to change.
- 3:30am ET: Women's Soccer, Great Britain vs. Chile
- 4am ET: Women's Soccer, China vs. Brazil
- 4:30am ET: Women's Soccer, Sweden vs USA
- 6:30am ET: Men's Gymnastics Practice, USA Tracker
- 6:30am ET: Women's Soccer, Japan vs. Canada
- 7am ET: Women's Soccer, Zambia vs. Netherlands
- 7:30am ET: Women's Soccer, Australia vs. New Zealand
- 4pm ET: Softball, USA vs. Italy (Replay)
- 8pm ET: Softball, USA vs. Canada
- 11pm ET: Softball, Mexico vs. Japan
- 2am ET (Thursday): Softball, Italy vs. Australia