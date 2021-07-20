Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Friday, July 30: US women’s soccer quarterfinal, mixed team relays debut

The U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands Friday while two new mixed team relay events will award their first-ever medals.

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics are underway, and there is plenty of action to keep up with now that track and field events are underway!

Friday at the Tokyo Olympics will bring some new events that will have men and women competing together and against one another.

In the pool, Lady Vol For Life Cherelle Thompson competes in the 50m Freestyle heats for Trinidad and Tobago starting at 6 a.m. EDT. Shortly after will be first-ever final in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay. Two men and two women swim per team, with each doing one of the four stroke styles.

A few hours before that, it will be the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay, also with two men and two women per team.

Tennis will feature the men's doubles gold and bronze medal matches, with VFL Tennys Sandgren and his teammate fighting for the bronze against New Zealand. Team USA has a lot riding in this match, as this is their last and only chance at a medal in tennis. The last time the U.S. did not medal in tennis was a full century ago at the 1920 Summer Games in Belgium.

On the pitch, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. The winner goes on to the semis while the loser goes home.

In track and field, world record-holder and Tennessee-born Keni Harrison will take the field for the first round of women's 100-meter hurdles. And the first track and field medal of the games is awarded in the men’s 10,000-meter final.

Other events include the U.S. in baseball action against Israel, the U.S. women’s basketball team facing Japan, two U.S. beach volleyball teams in action and men’s and women’s trampoline.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.