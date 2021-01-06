Georgia shooter takes home gold in Tokyo Olympics!

The Eatonton, Ga. native repeated as gold medalist in 2008 and 2012, but had a disappointing finish at the 2016 Rio Games.

EATONTON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this report is from June.

Georgia's-own Vincent Hancock has become the first skeet shooter to win three Olympic gold medals, giving the Americans a sweep after Amber English won the women’s event.

The Eatonton, Ga. native repeated as gold medalist in 2008 and 2012, but had a disappointing finish at the 2016 Rio Games.

The 38-year-old hit his first 26 targets in the Tokyo final and set an Olympic record with 59 of 60 overall. He beat Denmark’s Jesper Hanen by four.

Vincent served in the Army from 2006 to 2012, and even though he grew up in Eatonton, he now lives in Fort Worth, Texas.

He previously told 11Alive's sister station WMAZ that at the age of 10, he started skeet shooting with his dad and brother.

He shot his first round of skeet at a range east of Atlanta.

"I just kind of continued to grow in interest and wanting to try it," said Vincent.

Then, just before his 12th birthday, at his 4-H championship, someone told him he should compete for the Olympics.

"It was a family affair for us," said Vincent. "My dad and brother were both competitive shooters when I was young."

"As a small town Georgia boy who never had thought he'd ever really leave the southeast, traveling over and talking to different people and experiencing other cultures, I am very thankful that I had what I had to be able to do what I am doing now."

Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Rashidi won bronze after taking bronze at the Rio Games as an Independent Olympic Athlete.