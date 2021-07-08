US looking to sweep Olympic basketball gold vs Japan

The United States will go for its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal when it faces host nation Japan.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States will look for a gold medal sweep in basketball when it faces Japan in the women's final Saturday night.

The U.S. is looking for its seventh consecutive women's basketball gold medal, a feat that would match the U.S. men's team that accomplished the same from 1936-68. South Carolina native A'ja Wilson and University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley will lead the Americans in Saturday's game.

Click here to watch the game live on NBCOlympics.com. Saturday night's game tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be seen live on WCNC Charlotte.

Team USA defeated Serbia in the semifinals, while Japan beat France to reach the gold medal game. A win would not only give the U.S. a seventh consecutive gold in women's hoops, but it would give teammates Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi five gold medals apiece, setting the record for the most gold medals by a basketball player in the Olympics.

Staley has led South Carolina to three NCAA Final Fours and the 2017 NCAA Championship. As a player, Staley won three Olympic gold medals with the United States. She is undefeated as the head coach of Team USA.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts