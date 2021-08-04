U.S. baseball team to play South Korea in semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. has already defeated South Korea once in Tokyo by a score of 4-2. Team USA will have to beat both South Korea and Japan to win gold.

TOKYO, Japan — The United States advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic baseball tournament in Tokyo and will play South Korea at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Japan already beat the U.S. in Tokyo and is now up for gold after beating South Korea in their semifinal round. The U.S. has already defeated South Korea once in Tokyo by a score of 4-2. Team USA will have to beat both South Korea and Japan to win gold.

Whichever team loses the match Thursday morning will play the Dominican Republic for bronze at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The match against Japan for gold will take place at 6 a.m. ET Sunday.

Huntersville native Ryder Ryan is representing the United States on the U.S. baseball team. Ryan, 26, is originally from Huntersville, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Currently, he pitches for the Round Rock Express, the minor league affiliate of the Texas Rangers based just outside of Austin, Texas.

