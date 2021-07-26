Dawn Staley leads US against Nigeria in women's basketball opener

The United States will face Nigeria in Group B play shortly before 1 a.m. ET Tuesday. Here's how you can watch the game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States women's basketball team, led by University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, will make their debut in Tokyo early Tuesday as they meet Nigeria in group play.

The U.S. and Nigeria will tip shortly before 1 a.m. in the second half of a Group B doubleheader. Japan will meet France in the first Group B contest at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Click here to watch the U.S. vs Nigeria live.

Team USA is anchored by Sue Bird, who has more Olympic and World Cup medals than any other basketball athlete in history. Bird's list of accomplishments includes four straight Olympic gold medals with the U.S. posting an undefeated record each year. The U.S. is seeking its seventh straight gold medal in the Tokyo Games.

For Dawn Staley, Tokyo will be the first Olympics she has served as head coach for the United States after a successful playing career in international competition. She won three Olympic gold medals in 1996, 2000 and 2004. Stanley was named USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year for her performance in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Staley was an assistant coach during the 2008 Olympics, serving under Anne Donovan, helping lead the U.S. to its fourth straight gold medal. Tokyo will be Staley's first Olympics as head coach of Team USA. Entering the tournament, Staley's head coaching record in international play is a perfect 30-0.