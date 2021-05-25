‘You feel so much love when you're a part of it’ | How you can volunteer with Special Olympics

The Cabarrus County chapter is in need of volunteers after COVID-19.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the world starts to reopen and some restrictions continue to roll back, some kids are returning to the activities they loved before COVID-19 hit the world.

But the pandemic is having a lasting impact on some organizations, and many are struggling to find volunteers, including Special Olympics Cabarrus County.

Shooting hoops and taking group walks outside seems simple, but for Special Olympics athletes, it’s their lifeline.

“It helps them as a whole,” Emily Riley, the coordinator for the Cabarrus County chapter of Special Olympics, said.

For the athletes participating, the organization is about so much more than just sports.

“That’s why we were not going to allow it to stop during the pandemic,” Riley said.

The exercise part is important but so are the social interactions, especially in the midst of the pandemic, when so many students with intellectual disabilities struggled with online learning and the isolation.

The coordinators were forced to think outside of the box to keep the participants healthy both mentally and physically. Like so many organizations, they played games over Zoom, but they also incorporated individual fitness challenges and did scavenger hunts outside, so the athletes could stay active and connected, despite the social distancing.

“I have heard so many families say what a blessing it has been for their athletes,” Riley said.

As physical activities start up again, they are in desperate need of more volunteers. There are opportunities to be as involved as a coach or even just help for a day at a sporting event.

“You feel so much love when you're a part of it,” Riley said. “And you know what you're doing is really helping a group of individuals who don't always get the help that they need."