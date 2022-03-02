Watch Erin Jackson's history-making speedskating race at the Winter Olympics

Erin Jackson made history at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, putting in a sensational race in the women's 500-meter speedskating final.

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson made history at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, putting in a sensational race in the women's 500-meter speedskating final.

She accomplished several historic feats with her performance in Beijing.

Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Olympics, won the first U.S. individual women's medal in a speedskating event since 2002 and achieved something that has eluded American women since the legendary Bonnie Blair last did it in 1994: Win gold in the 500m.

Jackson's time of 37.04s edged out Japan's Miho Takagi by 0.08 seconds. You can watch her historic run below via the NBC Olympics Twitter account:

Jackson's rise to Olympic glory is a remarkable one. In 2018 she became the first Black woman to qualify for Team USA in long-track speedskating, after only four months of experience on ice following a competitive career in inline skating.

The Florida native came into the Winter Olympics following a hot start to the 2021-22 World Cup season that saw her on top of the 500-meter standings with five wins in eight races. That left her coming into the Games as the No. 1 ranked speed skater in the world by the International Skating Union.

She now joins Blair, one of the greatest speed skaters in U.S. history. Blair won gold medals in the 500m at three straight Olympics - Calgary 1988, Albertville 1992 and Lillehammer 1994. Blair also twice won a gold medal in the 1,000-meter event, as well.