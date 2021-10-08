WCNC sports team tries their own Olympic games

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The WCNC Charlotte Sports Team was so inspired by the competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, that they decided to hold their own rendition of the Summer Games.
During their stay in Spartanburg, South Carolina for Panthers Training Camp, Nick Carboni, Ashley Stroehlein and Kevin Wardlaw took the field for a series of events to compete for the gold.
Tokyo 2020 | Memorable moments from the Olympic games
The events range from football throw, cartwheel, frisbee throw, sprint, soccer weave and basketball.
Enjoy! Don’t forget the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will take place on WCNC Charlotte this February and the 2024 Summer Games will take place in Paris. Let the countdown begin!
