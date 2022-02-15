Wednesday Olympics livestreams: US vs. Canada for women’s hockey gold

The U.S. and Canada will face each other for the sixth time for the women’s hockey gold medal.

BEIJING, China — Here we go again. The U.S. faces Canada Wednesday for the gold medal in women’s hockey. This will be the sixth time in seven Olympics finals that these two have met for the gold. The U.S. is the defending champion, but Canada defeated the U.S. last week in preliminary play, 4-2.

Mikaela Shiffrin is expected back on the slopes for the women’s alpine combined. It’s one downhill run followed by one slalom run. Shiffrin failed to complete the slalom during the first week of competition.

The freestyle skiers take on qualifying in the halfpipe and the women compete in ski cross. And curling wraps up round robin play for both the men and women with a shot at the semifinals at stake.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. EST Wednesday – 3:00 a.m EST Thursday. Times may be subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

