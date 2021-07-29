Will Simone Biles compete again at Toyko Olympics?

The legendary gymnast bowed out of the all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — American gymnast Simone Biles' future at the Tokyo Olympics remains up in the air. The 24-year-old superstar withdrew from the team competition Tuesday and from the all-around competition that is set for Thursday.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being," the USA Gymnastics team tweeted early Wednesday morning. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

However, chances still remain for her to compete next week. Although it is still unclear if she'll participate, the legendary gymnast has qualified for four more opportunities to compete next week in the individual event finals.

She is the first American to qualify for all of the Olympic artistic gymnastic events since Shannon Miller accomplished in 1992.

Biles' schedule for the remainder of the Summer Tokyo Games

Sunday, Aug. 1: Vault and uneven bars

Monday, Aug. 2: Floor

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Balance beam

Although Biles has not publicly commented on the finals, she could choose to participate in some or all of the event finals.

According to a statement from USA Gymnastics, she will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week's individual events.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Why did Biles withdraw from individual all-around competition?

Biles withdrew from the all-around competition at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being.

The decision came following one rotation, on vault. She lost herself in mid-air and completed 1 1/2 twists instead of 2 1/2. She consulted with U.S. team doctor Marcia Faustin before walking off the field of play.

She cited her mental health as the reason when speaking to the media following the competition. The 24-year-old also posted on social media on Monday that she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders.