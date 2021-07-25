x
Olympics

Zachary Lokken looking to score 1st Olympic medal as he heads to semifinals

Over the course of many years, Lokken has participated in many U.S. National and World championships.
Credit: AP
Zachary Lokken of the United States competes in the Men's C1 heats of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

TOKYO, Japan — Zachary Lokken is headed to the Men's slalom C-1 semifinals Monday morning after he placed third in the first run heat with a score of 99.74 a day earlier.

If Lokken does well in the semifinals, he will head to the finals at 2:45 a.m. where he will race for gold. 

Click here to stream Zachary Lokken's run live on NBCOlympics.com 

Lokken, who is originally from Durango, Colorado attended Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. Over the course of many years, Lokken has participated in many U.S. National and World championships.

You can catch Zachary competing in Tokyo, right here on WCNC Charlotte. Here's how and when you can watch all of the events.

