Zachary Lokken looking to score 1st Olympic medal as he heads to semifinals

TOKYO, Japan — Zachary Lokken is headed to the Men's slalom C-1 semifinals Monday morning after he placed third in the first run heat with a score of 99.74 a day earlier.

If Lokken does well in the semifinals, he will head to the finals at 2:45 a.m. where he will race for gold.

Lokken, who is originally from Durango, Colorado attended Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. Over the course of many years, Lokken has participated in many U.S. National and World championships.