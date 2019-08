SHELBY, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Thurdsay night to open the season.

New 49ers coach Will Healy was recruited by Gardner-Webb coach, and then Austin Peay coach Carroll McCray out of high school.

Healy chose to go to Richmond, but wound up coaching at Austin Peay.

Now the two meet to open the 2019 season.

Healy and McCray caught up over lunch at Alston Bridges Barbecue in Shelby, trading stories, tips, and reminiscing.