Charlotte-area parks score low on access, report finds

The Trust for Public Land said most residents can't walk to a public park within 10 minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — While there are nearly 400 public parks in the Charlotte area, a new report says there's still work to be done to make sure people can easily get to them.

The Trust for Public Lands (TPL) released a list of how the most populous 100 cities in the United States fare on their ParkScore Index. At the top are cities like Washington, D.C., St. Paul, Minnesota, and Arlington, Virginia. Tied at the bottom: Mesa, Arizona, and Irving, Texas, which is located in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

But none of North Carolina's five biggest cities are in the top 10. In fact, Raleigh is right in the middle at rank 50. The rest fall further down the list: Greensboro at 76, then Winston-Salem at 80, then Durham at 82, and right below that, Charlotte/Mecklenburg County at 83.

Five factors go into how the TPL ranks each city or metro area:

Access: if residents can easily get to public parks within a 10-minute walk Acreage: the median park size and percent of area dedicated to parks Investment: based on park spending per resident Amenities: if parks offer any of six popular amenities like dog areas or basketball hoops Equity: distribution of parks and park acres according to race and income

Cities can earn 100 possible points for each category, which factors into how TPL places them on the list.

Charlotte/Mecklenburg County's lowest category score was in Access, only earning four out of 100 possible points. The best category score was in Acreage at 64 points, followed by Investment at 49 points. Charlotte-area parks got 41 points each for amenities and equity.

TPL also provided a map tool to show just how accessible parks are in cities across the country. According to their map for Mecklenburg County, only 37.3% of county residents live within a 10-minute walk to a local park.

View the map tool below, along with a more detailed breakdown from TPL:

To better put that percentage into perspective: TPL says the county's population is just more than 1.1 million people. Roughly 704,000 residents are outside of the 10-minute walking range, meaning only about 418,000 people can walk to a nearby park within that timeframe. The full report, included above, also includes further breakdowns based on income, age, and race/ethnicity.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Mecklenburg County's Parks and Recreation Department for comment. The department promised a response after evaluating the report, likely sometime by the middle of the week of May 9, 2022.