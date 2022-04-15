Admission to national parks will be free Saturday. Here's where you can go.

The U.S. national park system is waiving entrance fees to kick off National Park Week. Here are some places in coastal Carolina to visit.

NORFOLK, Va. — For those looking to get outside, the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) is kicking off National Park Week by waiving entrance fees this Saturday.

National Park Week takes place every April as a time for exploring amazing places across the country and discovering America's history and culture.

The first day of National Park Week is one of five fee-free days NPS is offering this year. The next ones are Aug. 4 for the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, Sept. 24 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

There are several places within the national park system close to Hampton Roads. Here are some places that you can visit without paying fees on Saturday:

Colonial National Historical Park

Located on the Peninsula, the Colonial National Historical Park is comprised of Historic Jamestowne, the Yorktown Battlefield and the Colonial Parkway.

This park gives people a glimpse into how America began, from the founding of Jamestown in 1607 to the end of the Revolutionary War at Yorktown in 1781.

The Colonial Parkway is a 23-mile roadway that connects the Historic Triangle of Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown, and showcases the natural beauty of the area.

Wright Brothers National Memorial

Located on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, this is where Wilbur and Orville Wright made history with the first successful aircraft flight in 1903.

Here, you can see markers of where the flights landed, a towering monument dedicated to the Wright Brothers and reconstructed camp buildings where the Wright Brothers lived while working on their experiments.

Other parks in the area