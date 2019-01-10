CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're still waiting on fall to come to the Carolinas, but the U.S. National Whitewater Center is already thinking about winter.

A 17,000 sq. ft. skating rink will be featured at the facility in November.

"Guests will be able to experience a 600 ft. ice trail along the perimeter of the Upper Pond in addition to a free skate area and an activity zone where guests can participate in winter sports," the center said in a news release.

The facility will also introduce "Lights": A half-mile walking trail with immersive light installations featuring honeycombs, vines, crystals, and other forest features. The sensory experience was created by Charlotte artist Meredith Connelly.

There will also be two new food and beverage stands.

"The first features the adaptive reuse of an Airstream to offer beverage service within the ice-skating environment so that guests may “skate up” to order a hot chocolate, coffee, or beer," the center said in a news release. "The current Raft Pavilion will transform into a new beer garden environment complete with fire pits, indoor heating, and panoramic views of skating,"

Guests can access "Ice Skating and Lights" with an annual pass, day pass, or single activity pass starting at $20.

