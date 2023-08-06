South Carolina state parks offer new 'glamping' tent sites for outdoor enthusiasts

The new hike-in tent sites are currently available at Edisto Beach State Park and Table Rock State Park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Do you like to camp and hike but hate taking your own tent?

Well, if you like to camp near the coast or in the mountains, South Carolina State Parks have got you covered.

Six new Tentrr, hike-in canvas tent sites are available at Table Rock State Park, near the Hemlock Shelter, and five are at Edisto Beach State Park near the Environmental Learning Center.

Restrooms and showers are located near the tent sites.

The sites have no water or electricity and no sheets, blankets, or pillows are provided. Included are a double bed with a memory foam mattress, Adirondack chairs, a camp table, a fire pit, a camp table, a water carrier, a fire extinguisher, trash can, and all sites do have cell and wireless coverage.

The canvas tent is on a raised platform

The sites must be reserved and are called on the park's website "Glamping Sites." Rates are $125/night.