SCDNR offering courtesy boat inspections over July 4th weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be offering courtesy boat inspections at some public boat landings across the state over the July 4 weekend.
SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.
Those who don't pass inspections will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.
Additional inspections will also be hosted later in July.
Courtesy inspection sites for July 3 and July 4:
July 3:
- Anderson Co. -- Riverfork Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell; 2 p.m to 4 p.m.
- Beaufort Co. -- Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) - Battery Creek; 10 a.m. to noon
- Charleston Co. -- Wappoo Cut - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon
- Charleston Co. -- Buck Hall Landing - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon
- Georgetown Co. -- Carroll A. Campbell Landing - Sampit River; 10 a.m. to noon
- Horry Co. -- New Peach Tree Landing - Waccamaw river; 10 a.m. to noon
- Kershaw Co. -- Buck Hill Landing - Lake Wateree; 10 a.m. to noon
- Laurens Co. -- Riverfork Public Landing - Lake Greenwood; 10 a.m. to noon
- Lexington Co. -- Lake Murray Dam - Lake Murray; 9 a.m. to noon
- McCormick Co. -- Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond; 10 a.m. to noon
July 4:
- Beaufort Co. -- Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) - Chechesse River; 10 a.m. to noon
- Berkeley Co. -- Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek); 10 a.m. to noon
- Charleston Co. -- Remleys Point Landing - Wando River; 10 a.m. to noon
- Greenwood Co. -- Greenwood State Park - Lake Greenwood; 10 a.m. to noon
- Horry Co. -- Hwy 22 Bridge (Behind Bass Pro Shop) - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon
- Marion Co. -- Galivants Ferry Landing - Little Pee Dee; 10 a.m. to noon
- Newberry Co. -- Billy Dreher Island - Lake Murray; 9 a.m. to noon
- Oconee Co. -- South Cove Park - Lake Keowee; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Pickens Co. -- Twelve Mile Park - Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. to noon
- Spartanburg Co. -- Main Ramp - Lake Bowen; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- York Co. -- Ebenezer Park Landing - Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. to noon
Also in July:
Beaufort Water Festival -- July 17
Beaufort Co. -- Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) - Battery Creek; 10 a.m. to noon.
RELATED: "Oh my God it's happening to another family" Witness to crash lost family in boating accident
To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
For a copy of South Carolina's boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit SCDNR's website. https://www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html.