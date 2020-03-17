CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have agreed to terms with two free agents - Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly and Browns cornerback Juston Burris.

Weatherly agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, his agent Blake Baratz announced on Twitter. Weatherly has played in 32 games and started seven in the past two seasons with the Vikings, with 59 tackles and six sacks. He could be a potential replacement for Mario Addison, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Burris announced on Instagram that he is coming home to play for the Panthers. No immediate terms were available on his contract.