Panthers announce training camp dates, times

The team will train in Spartanburg, but host Fan Fest on Aug. 6 at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have announced their 2021 training camp schedule.

The team will return to Wofford College in Spartanburg, where it has trained every year but one since 1995.

Carolina trained at home in Charlotte during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now fans will return to watch the Panthers train this summer in Spartanburg.

The team's first practice will be Wednesday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Carolina will host a "Back Together Saturday" for fans on Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m., at Wofford's Gibbs Stadium.

Then Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

To close camp, the Panthers will host the Ravens for joint practices on Aug. 18 and 19, ahead of their preseason game against Baltimore on Aug. 21 in Charlotte.

Proof of vaccination and face coverings are not required to attend training camp.

Fans can visit the team's training camp central page to accept terms and conditions and accept the NFL's Fan Health Promise.

More guidelines and questions are answered there.

Here is the full training camp schedule: