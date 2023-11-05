Panthers center serves up 'Bozeberry Biscuits' at Bojangles

Bradley Bozeman gave out some of his new culinary creations in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Offensive linemen have to process a lot of information at once, multitask and make split-second decisions.

You could see those skills come through for Panthers center Bradley Bozeman in the Bojangles drive-thru on Wednesday.

Bozeman was at the restaurant's Midtown Charlotte location to hand out some of his patented "Bozeberry Biscuits."

It's constructed of a Cajun Filet, egg and cheese sandwiched between Bo-Berry Biscuits.

"A little bit of sweet, a little bit of spicy," he said.

Bozeman became a fundamental piece of Carolina's identity in his first season with the Panthers, taking over the starting role and holding it for eleven games.

He then re-signed with the franchise this offseason.

He and his wife, Nikki, have already established themselves as a crucial part of the community through their organization, The Bozeman Foundation.

The latest work with Bojangles was just another way to reach out.

"It's also helping our foundation as well. We're just so thankful for Bojangles," Bozeman said. "Offensive linemen don't often get that kind of recognition."

Bozeman and the Panthers veterans return to the field for OTAs on May 23, but on Friday the rookies will take the practice field for their own minicamp.

That of course includes No. 1 draft choice, quarterback Bryce Young.

Though they played college football at different times, both Young and Bozeman played at Alabama.

"I was pumped," Bozeman said. "For them to pick Bryce is awesome. His ability to make plays down the field, his scrambling ability, I think he was a great pick."