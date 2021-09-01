Carolina Panthers Charities and Tepper Foundation donates $1M to Hurricane Ida relief

This comes after the NFL announced their plans to also contribute $1M to Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and the Tepper Foundation announced on Wednesday their plans to donate $1M to Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The entire NFL family stands with those impacted by Hurricane Ida. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/EKDHUY2mlC — NFL (@NFL) September 1, 2021

The $1M received from Panthers Charities and the Tepper Foundation will assist direct local relief efforts in New Orleans and the surrounding region that experienced the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

#Panthers Charities and the Tepper Foundation are making a $1 million donation to assist direct local relief efforts in New Orleans and surrounding region in the aftermath of #HurricaneIda @wcnc #nfl — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 1, 2021

Saints owner Gayle Benson donated $1M to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced his plans to donate to the American Red Cross and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The NFL is asking anyone who is looking to donate to American Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief, to text IDA to 90999 or go to redcross.org/donate.

